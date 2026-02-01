Tear gas and pepper balls used by federal agents in Eugene protest Saturday night

On Saturday night, federal agents once again used tear gas and other chemical agents to disperse protesters outside the Eugene Federal Building.

Reports of tear gas deployment began around 8 p.m. The crowd was significantly smaller than the night before, with reporters from Lookout Eugene-Springfield and the Daily Emerald estimating about 30-50 people.

According to the publications, Department of Homeland Security agents used large amounts of tear gas, along with at least two flash-bang grenades and dozens of pepper balls.

One person appeared to be injured after being struck by a pepper ball, and was transported by an ambulance to medical care.

This was a second consecutive night of chemical agents being used by federal officers on protestors at the Eugene Federal Building, and the third time in less than a week.

Friday evening's demonstration was declared a "riot" by Eugene Police, after several windows were damaged, prompting fears that protestors would enter the building. The incident prompted a social media response from President Donald Trump on Saturday, who said the federal government would not intervene but that ICE, Border Patrol, or the military would protect federal property.

Crews were seen boarding up the windows of the building on Saturday.