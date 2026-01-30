Protests in Eugene, Springfield as part of nationwide 'general strike'

This story will be updated.

Protesters lined the streets around the federal building in downtown Eugene on Friday, holding signs and chanting to express opposition to federal immigration enforcement.

The federal building has been the site of near-daily protests for several weeks, including one on Tuesday that resulted in several participants being detailed by federal agents, who used tear gas and pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

It comes as part of a nationwide "general strike" called by people critical of federal agencies, including ICE.

Separately, a protest at Springfield's City Hall drew hundreds of people before participants left on a "car caravan" around the two cities.

There was a tense moment at that event when at least one person with a large gun strapped around his body showed up, prompting jeers and confrontations with people attending the rally. A KLCC reporter on the scene said the situation was defused as one protester and the man eventually engaged in a calm conversation.

Nathan Wilk / KLCC A speaker addresses a protest at Springfield City Hall on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.