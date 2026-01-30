© 2026 KLCC

Protests in Eugene, Springfield as part of nationwide 'general strike'

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk,
Zac Ziegler
Published January 30, 2026 at 3:59 PM PST
Drummers play at a protest
Zac Ziegler
/
KLCC
Drummers play in front of the Lane County Public Services Building, diagonally across the street from the federal building where most of the protestors gathered on Jan. 30.

This story will be updated.

Protesters lined the streets around the federal building in downtown Eugene on Friday, holding signs and chanting to express opposition to federal immigration enforcement.

The federal building has been the site of near-daily protests for several weeks, including one on Tuesday that resulted in several participants being detailed by federal agents, who used tear gas and pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

It comes as part of a nationwide "general strike" called by people critical of federal agencies, including ICE.

Separately, a protest at Springfield's City Hall drew hundreds of people before participants left on a "car caravan" around the two cities.

There was a tense moment at that event when at least one person with a large gun strapped around his body showed up, prompting jeers and confrontations with people attending the rally. A KLCC reporter on the scene said the situation was defused as one protester and the man eventually engaged in a calm conversation.

A speaker addresses a protest at Springfield City Hall on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
A speaker addresses a protest at Springfield City Hall on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026.
Protesters on a street corner
Zac Ziegler
/
KLCC
By mid-afternoon on Friday, Jan. 30, hundreds of people lined the streets in front of the federal building in downtown Eugene. Later, protesters pushed up against the doors and windows of the building.
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
