Autzen Canoe Canal Footbridge to be closed for six weeks

The bridge that connects Autzen Stadium to Prefontaine’s Trail will be closed from Feb. 16 until late March for resurfacing.

The work will be part of ongoing athletic facility upgrades at the University of Oregon, and will include work on a nearby parking lot.

In a press release, Eugene Public Works said the goal of the work is to “create a smoother, more pleasant experience for people walking, biking and rolling.”

Detours, including alternative footbridges and paved walkways will be available during the closure. Parking will be accessible at Alton Baker Park or at the Science Center.