© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Autzen Canoe Canal Footbridge to be closed for six weeks

KLCC | By Julia Boboc
Published February 11, 2026 at 6:12 AM PST
A sign announcing the Autzen Canoe Canal Footbridge's closure sits in front of the bridge on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026.
Julia Boboc
/
KLCC
A sign announcing the Autzen Canoe Canal Footbridge's closure sits in front of the bridge on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026.

The bridge that connects Autzen Stadium to Prefontaine’s Trail will be closed from Feb. 16 until late March for resurfacing.

The work will be part of ongoing athletic facility upgrades at the University of Oregon, and will include work on a nearby parking lot.

In a press release, Eugene Public Works said the goal of the work is to “create a smoother, more pleasant experience for people walking, biking and rolling.”

Detours, including alternative footbridges and paved walkways will be available during the closure. Parking will be accessible at Alton Baker Park or at the Science Center.

Updates on construction can be found at eugene-or.gov/traffic.
Tags
News Briefs Autzen StadiumEugene constructionEugene
Julia Boboc
Julia Boboc is a reporting fellow for KLCC. She joined the station in the summer of 2025 as an intern through the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism. She is a journalism and linguistics student at the University of Oregon, originally from Texas. She hopes to use her experience in audio to bring stories about humanity and empathy to the airwaves.
See stories by Julia Boboc