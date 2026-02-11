© 2026 KLCC

Sutherlin School District picks new superintendent

Jefferson Public Radio | By Jane Vaughan
Published February 11, 2026 at 6:14 AM PST

The Sutherlin School District has selected a familiar face for its new superintendent: Jon Martz. He’s in his fifth year as the high school principal.

Martz was recently named the high school principal of the year by the Oregon Association of Secondary School Administrators.

Martz will replace superintendent Terry Prestianni, who will retire at the end of this school year. He’s been the district’s superintendent since 2016.

The district educates about 1,200 students in Douglas County.

Martz will take over as superintendent July 1.
