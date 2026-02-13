© 2026 KLCC

Greenhill has rescued 17 more cats from Marcola property

KLCC
Published February 13, 2026 at 4:15 PM PST

Greenhill Humane Society has rescued 17 more cats from a Marcola property after their owner died.

There are now a total of 38 cats rescued from the property. Similar to the first group, these cats were malnourished, had respiratory infections, fleas and parasites. Greenhill staff are providing care for these cats before they will be ready for adoption.

Many of the cats from the first rescued group have responded favorably to treatment and are available for adoption or have already been adopted.

“It’s been comforting to see the improvement these cats have been able to make in a short period of time,” said Cary Lieberman, Greenhill’s Executive Director. “We’re thankful for our expert team, the partnership with Lane County, and the donors and volunteers who make this possible.”

The new set of cats will be available for adoption once they have recovered.
