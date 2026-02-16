Snow dumps in store for Cascade passes

Weather forecasters expect days of snowstorms beginning Monday evening to hit mountain passes in southern Washington and north-central Oregon.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory in effect early Monday through early Thursday.

The advisory predicts between 10 and 22 inches of snow at higher elevations.

Mountain roads, bridges and overpasses are expected to be especially hazardous in areas like Willamette Pass, McKenzie Pass, Government Camp, Santiam Pass, and Mt. St. Helens.

The forecast is a break from an unusually dry winter. Oregon’s average statewide snowpack is at historically-low levels. That’s fueled worries about water availability and increased risks of wildfire in the warmer months ahead.

