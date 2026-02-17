Eugene businessman ends campaign for U.S. House of Representatives

A Eugene businessman who had previously declared his candidacy for Oregon’s 4th Congressional District announced Monday that he is ending his campaign.

Boris ‘Bo’ Wiedenfeld-Needham said in a press release that he has been recovering from cancer and related surgeries and needs to focus on his health and family.

Wiedenfeld-Needham last summer announced his intent to challenge incumbent U.S. Representative Val Hoyle in the Democratic Primary in May.

He said he’s endorsing fellow Democrat, Melissa Bird, who is also running for the 4th District seat.

