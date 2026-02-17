State warns of scam targeting injured Spanish-speaking workers

The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services warns about a scam targeting injured Spanish-speaking workers.

In these scams, workers are contacted by phone, email, social media apps, or video calls. They are told to appear in an online workers’ compensation hearing and are sent an official looking order that rules in their favor. The worker is then asked to pay money to receive the compensation benefit.

The Oregon Workers’ Compensation Division and the Workers’ Compensation Board said that they will never ask anyone to pay to receive compensation.

Anyone who has received communication that is a scam should report it to local law enforcement, the Oregon Department of Justice fraud hotline at 1-877-877-9392, or the Ombuds Office for Oregon Workers.

This scam has been documented in other states, including Idaho and Montana.