Democrat Val Hoyle says she’ll run for reelection to Oregon’s 4th District Congressional seat

KLCC
Published February 21, 2026 at 6:00 AM PST
Woman sits at table in room
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
Oregon 4th District Rep. Val Hoyle stopped by KLCC before heading to Washington D.C. for the 2024 Congressional session.

Val Hoyle, who represents Oregon’s 4th District in Congress, announced Friday that she’s running for re-election.

In her announcement, the Springfield Democrat said “it’s more important than ever to have someone who will fight for you. And that’s what I do every single day.”

Hoyle was first elected to Congress in 2022.

She previously served as Oregon’s Labor Commissioner and as a state lawmaker.

Two other Democrats, Melissa Bird of Corvallis, and Melvin Smith of Florence, have filed to run against Hoyle in the May Democratic Primary. Eugene business Boris ‘Bo’ Wiedenfeld-Needham has ended his bid for the seat.
