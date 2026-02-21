Democrat Val Hoyle says she’ll run for reelection to Oregon’s 4th District Congressional seat
Val Hoyle, who represents Oregon’s 4th District in Congress, announced Friday that she’s running for re-election.
In her announcement, the Springfield Democrat said “it’s more important than ever to have someone who will fight for you. And that’s what I do every single day.”
Hoyle was first elected to Congress in 2022.
She previously served as Oregon’s Labor Commissioner and as a state lawmaker.
Two other Democrats, Melissa Bird of Corvallis, and Melvin Smith of Florence, have filed to run against Hoyle in the May Democratic Primary. Eugene business Boris ‘Bo’ Wiedenfeld-Needham has ended his bid for the seat.