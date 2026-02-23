Wyden, Merkley to host virtual town hall instead of attending State of the Union

Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley say they will skip this year’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 24. Instead, the two lawmakers will hold a virtual town hall that afternoon.

In a joint news release the senators said this will give Oregonians a chance to ask questions and share concerns directly.

The online event begins at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed on YouTube. Questions can also be submitted in advance.

Sen. Wyden will also hold two in-person town halls the following weekend. The senator will meet with constituents Saturday, Feb. 28 at Portland's Ida B. Wells High School, and in Benton County at Oregon State University's LaSells Stewart Center in Corvallis on Sunday, March 1 at 1:00 p.m.