Criminal justice topics on agenda for upcoming Yachats town hall

The Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office will hold a community town hall Saturday, Feb. 28 in Yachats.

The DA's office says the meeting is intended to give residents an opportunity to hear updates on local criminal justice operations and ask questions.

Topics on the agenda include an outline of how cases move through the criminal justice system, recent filing trends, and how staffing shortages are affecting public safety.

A portion of the event will be set aside for community questions.

The town hall begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Yachats Commons.

