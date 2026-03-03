Gold jewelry scam going around the Eugene area

Eugene Police are warning about gold jewelry scams.

Community members have been approached by scammers on the street or in a parking lot with fake gold jewelry. Three local people were victimized in the last two weeks according to EPD.

The suspects are in an SUV of unknown make and model and appear to be a man and a pregnant woman. Police say two children may be with them.

EPD says in one case the man claimed to be from Turkey, and told another he was from Dubai and traveling to either Los Angeles or Seattle.

In each case, the victim paid for the jewelry and then discovered it was fake.