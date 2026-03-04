© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Valley River Center to introduce DICK’s House of Sport interactive store

KLCC | By Julia Boboc
Published March 4, 2026 at 11:36 AM PST
The Valley River Center, Eugene's primary shopping center, has multiple ongoing renovations and improvement projects.
Julia Boboc
/
KLCC
The Valley River Center in Eugene has multiple ongoing renovations and improvement projects.

The Valley River Center mall in Eugene announced Wednesday it will begin site work for a DICK’s House of Sport this spring.

DICK’s House of Sport is an interactive store concept from DICK’s Sporting Goods, a sports retail chain. With locations around the country, the retail destination includes hands-on spaces that allow customers to test gear and track their performance during their shopping experience.

The Valley River Center location is expected to open in two years, and will include an outdoor field, climbing wall and multi-sport simulators and cages.

The store’s addition joins multiple improvements in progress at the mall, including a renovation of the Regal Cinemas theatre.
Tags
News Briefs Valley River Centershopping
Julia Boboc
Julia Boboc is a reporting fellow for KLCC. She joined the station in the summer of 2025 as an intern through the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism. She is a journalism and linguistics student at the University of Oregon, originally from Texas. She hopes to use her experience in audio to bring stories about humanity and empathy to the airwaves.
See stories by Julia Boboc