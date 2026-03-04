Valley River Center to introduce DICK’s House of Sport interactive store

The Valley River Center mall in Eugene announced Wednesday it will begin site work for a DICK’s House of Sport this spring.

DICK’s House of Sport is an interactive store concept from DICK’s Sporting Goods, a sports retail chain. With locations around the country, the retail destination includes hands-on spaces that allow customers to test gear and track their performance during their shopping experience.

The Valley River Center location is expected to open in two years, and will include an outdoor field, climbing wall and multi-sport simulators and cages.

The store’s addition joins multiple improvements in progress at the mall, including a renovation of the Regal Cinemas theatre.