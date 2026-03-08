Dog park at Armitage park to close temporarily for improvement projects

The dog park at Armitage Park in north Eugene will close beginning the week of March 9 for improvements, according to Lane County Parks.

The project is funded by the 2022 Park Levy. It includes safety and accessibility improvements, and a separate RV entrance so large vehicles don’t pass through the dog park area.

The plan includes two new covered pavilions, ADA-accessible pathways, lighting, and parking lot paving.

Construction is expected to last about two months. The dog park is expected to reopen by the end of May. Updates will be posted on the Lane County Parks Levy Projects page.

During the closure, nearby dog parks include: