Bend-La Pine School District chooses name for new high school

The Bend-La Pine School Board has chosen a name for its newest school: Deschutes River High School.

The other two options that were not chosen were Central Bend High School and Deschutes High School. All of the proposed names were generated from student and staff surveys.

The new campus will be a choice school that will offer project based learning, career and technical education and AP classes, according to the district.

This new school is the merger of Realms High School and Bend Tech Academy. It will open this fall on the current campus of Bend Tech Academy.

