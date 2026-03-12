Michigan assistant Justin Joyner named Oregon State men's basketball coach

Oregon State on Wednesday named Michigan assistant Justin Joyner as the Beavers' new men's basketball coach.

Joyner replaces Wayne Tinkle, who was dismissed last month after 12 seasons with the Beavers. Tinkle stayed with the team through its West Coast Conference tournament run, which ended Monday with a semifinal loss to Gonzaga.

Joyner, 38, has spent the past two seasons at Michigan under head coach Dusty May. Joyner will remain with the third-ranked Wolverines through the postseason.

Before joining Michigan's staff, Joyner was an assistant under Randy Bennett at Saint Mary's.

"He is a relentless competitor and has a great pedigree, having coached under some of the nation’s best coaches," Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said in a statement. "He is a skilled communicator who prioritizes connecting with the student athlete and advancing their holistic development. These qualities along with a strong recruiting acumen and record of success in player development makes Justin the right leader at this critical time in the program’s history.”

Joyner will guide the Beavers into a new Pac-12 era. Oregon State and Washington State were the only two schools remaining when the conference collapsed in the summer of 2023 because of realignment. But the league will relaunch next year with the Beavers and Cougars joined by Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, San Diego State, Texas State and Utah State.

Joyner will be introduced at Oregon State during a news conference in Corvallis on Monday.

“Justin has one of the best young minds in coaching,” May said. “His ability to teach the game, connect with players and build a program the right way makes him a tremendous fit at Oregon State. He sacrificed a lot over the last two years to help build what we have at Michigan, and we are incredibly grateful."

Joyner's wife, Tracy, is the women's soccer coach at Oregon.

