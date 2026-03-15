Eugene Police warn of scams involving wire transfers

Eugene Police warn of scams going around involving wire transfers.

EPD says a local bank noticed an uptick in older people coming in with a wire transfer request. The victims had been coached by a scammer to say the money was for a relative, or for work being done on their house.

Police say if someone you don't know is asking for a wire transfer, or asks for cash, gift cards or your financial information it's likely a scam.

Here are some tips from Eugene Police:



If someone asks you for your cash, gift cards, credit card numbers, security log-ins, or other personal information (especially if you don’t know them well), the safest move is to refuse their request and check with the police, or find an independent way to contact a legitimate business or bank and follow up rather than responding right away to the caller.



Don’t give out computer or phone log-ins, personal or financial information to someone who calls you. If you are unsure, hang up and independently find the phone number of the alleged represented agency and call yourself. A law enforcement agency will not ask you for this type of information or request that money be sent by way of money order for any reason.



Beware of high-pressure techniques, such as the need to give information or make a decision on the spot.



If it sounds quirky or weird, it probably is.

If you are the victim of a scam and have incurred a loss, please call the EPD non-emergency at 541.682.5111. Scams, Fraud and Identity Theft | Eugene, OR Website