UO women’s basketball heads to NCAA Division I Tournament

The Oregon Ducks women's basketball are heading back to the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament for the second straight season and the seventh time in the last nine tournaments.

Oregon Ducks women's basketball earned the program’s 19th tournament bid and were awarded a No. 8 seed in the Fort Worth 3 Region. The Ducks will face the ninth-seeded Virginia Tech Hokies on Friday, March 20, at the Moody Center in Austin.

Last year, the 10th-seeded Ducks reached the second round after upsetting seventh-seeded Vanderbilt Commodores before falling to host and No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils.

This year marks the first time Oregon has received an eight seed in the tournament. The Ducks and Hokies have met just once before, with Oregon winning 73–53 in Eugene back in 1999.

