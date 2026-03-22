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Tree removal work on Highway 58 will cause delays

KLCC
Published March 22, 2026 at 7:00 AM PDT

Drivers on Highway 58 east of Oakridge should expect delays starting Monday, March 23.

Oregon Department of Transportation crews are removing trees that were damaged during the Aubrey Mountain Fire last year. The work will take place between 6 am and 5 pm weekdays through April 3.

There may be delays of up to 15 minutes in both directions between mileposts 37 and 38.

ODOT asks drivers to use caution in the work zone and allow for extra travel time.
Tags
News Briefs Highway 58Aubrey Mountain FireOregon Department of Transportation