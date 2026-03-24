Eugene 4J School District to push back budget meetings to April

Eugene 4J School District has pushed back its next public budget meeting from the end of March to April 8.

That change comes after 4J leaders discovered the shortfall was much larger than originally anticipated, potentially as much as $40 to $50 million.

Superintendent Miriam Mickelson said in an announcement Monday that budget staff needed more time to finalize projections.

"School finance, particularly in Oregon, is complex and involves variables that are often outside of our control," Mickelson said in a news release. "At the same time, this situation makes clear that we must continue to review, refine, and strengthen our internal systems and practices to be responsive to current variables such as declining enrollment and inflation."

Details on that forecast, and potential impacts will be available during the April 8 and April 22 budget meetings.

