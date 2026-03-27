The deadline for Oregonians to remove studded tires is April 1

The deadline for Oregon drivers to remove their studded tires is approaching.

Driving with studded tires after the end of March can result in a $165 fine.

“We know that studded tires make quite a bit of damage to highways in Oregon,” said Julie Denney, a public information officer with the Oregon Department of Transportation. “So, removing them after winter weather is over helps us to reduce that damage, which helps us save money in the long run.”

Denney said when planning for next winter, drivers can help prevent damage to Oregon’s roads by considering alternatives to studded tires.

She said research shows all-weather tires without studs do not cause any more damage than standard tires while providing better traction than studded tires on bare pavement.