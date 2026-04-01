A member of the burglary ring accused of targeting Asian American business owners in Eugene pleads guilty

A member of a group charged with burglarizing the homes of Asian-American business owners in Eugene, and other communities across the Northwest, has pleaded guilty.

According to the US Attorney's Office, Jhon Alexander Quintero, 45, also known as Edwin Andres Cadena-Pineda, a Columbian national, has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen goods.

The seven-member group is believed to have surveilled victims and used wifi jamming devices to disable security systems. Eugene Police collaborated with the FBI and other agencies to track the group, arresting them in a vacation rental in Eugene.

Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner nicknamed the group the "Skyline 7" after they were arrested in a large-scale law enforcement operation last October. The burglaries caused significant fear in Eugene and Springfield's Asian-American community, resulting in several community forums.

Quintero faces up to five years in prison and a potential quarter million-dollar fine.

