Former employee sues University of Oregon for retaliation

A former University of Oregon employee is suing the school for $550,000, saying she was retaliated against for whistleblowing, as the Register-Guard reported Monday.

UO’s former director of business operations Cherokee Staples said she reported her supervisor, Richard Menard, for misusing funds and racist and sexist comments.

Several months later, she said she was laid off. She said she was then rejected for a different position in favor of a “less qualified candidate.”

She said three peers who also had made complaints against Menard were also laid off. So was Menard himself, but he was later rehired.

A UO spokesperson, Angela Seydel, told KLCC it disagrees with the allegations and takes discrimination complaints seriously.

