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Political signs not allowed on Highway right-of-ways

KLCC
Published April 13, 2026 at 6:15 AM PDT
Road crews routinely remove signs and other items illegally placed on state highway right-of-way. We hold political signs for pickup for 30 days at our nearest maintenance yard.
Provided by ODOT
Road crews routinely remove signs and other items illegally placed on state highway right-of-way. We hold political signs for pickup for 30 days at our nearest maintenance yard.

Political signs are not allowed on Highway right-of-ways.

Transportation officials have a reminder as the May 19 election approaches. There are rules about where political signs and other displays are placed.

It’s prohibited to place signs in the right-of-way on highways, the Oregon Department of Transportation says. Signs are also not allowed on trees, utility poles, fence posts and natural features within highway rights-of-way.

They also are prohibited within view of a designated scenic area.

Local municipalities may also regulate the placement of political signs.

ODOT says wrongly placed political signs will be taken down and held at a nearby district maintenance office for retrieval for 30 days.

To reclaim signs, go here to find the nearest ODOT maintenance office.
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News Briefs Oregon Department of Transportation