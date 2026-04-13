Political signs not allowed on Highway right-of-ways

Political signs are not allowed on Highway right-of-ways.

Transportation officials have a reminder as the May 19 election approaches. There are rules about where political signs and other displays are placed.

It’s prohibited to place signs in the right-of-way on highways, the Oregon Department of Transportation says. Signs are also not allowed on trees, utility poles, fence posts and natural features within highway rights-of-way.

They also are prohibited within view of a designated scenic area.

Local municipalities may also regulate the placement of political signs.

ODOT says wrongly placed political signs will be taken down and held at a nearby district maintenance office for retrieval for 30 days.

To reclaim signs, go here to find the nearest ODOT maintenance office.