Cyclist cited in collision with bus in Eugene

A bicycle rider was hit by a bus Monday evening in Eugene and cited by police for crossing the street without looking.

Eugene Police say the 43-year-old bicyclist went across Garfield Street near west 9th Place without looking and was struck by an LTD bus. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say they cited him for failure to yield the right of way.

A cyclist can treat stop signs as yield signs, but they must yield to traffic, police say. The collision affected traffic in the area for a couple of hours Monday evening.

