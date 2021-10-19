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This program addresses the progress of the City of Eugene’s Vision Zero, the goal of which is to reduce fatal crashes on Eugene's streets to zero.
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Western Oregon is experiencing rainy weather this week. Combined with earlier sunsets, that makes for limited visibility on streets and roadways.
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Eugene is evaluating red light and speed cameras at high-crash intersections. Officials seek public input ahead of a Nov. 18 city council discussion.
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A Lane County jury indicted Angel Gabriel Martinez for the death of University of Oregon Ph.D. student Erick Njue on Wednesday.
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After community members and organizations expressed concerns about the street’s safety and recent traffic fatalities, the city is piloting a project that will remove one travel lane to add a bicycle and bus lane.
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Local law enforcement conducted a traffic safety operation at East 17th and Patterson Street near the University of Oregon campus this week.
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A bicycle rider was hit by a bus Monday evening in Eugene and cited by police for crossing the street without looking.
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Allowing cyclists to roll through stop signs doesn’t lead to riskier road behavior, according to a new study from Oregon State University.
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A new law in Oregon will let drivers pass a slow-moving cyclist in a no-passing zone.
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Springfield is ramping up a citywide streetlight replacement project.
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Two South Eugene High School students are in the hospital following a collision in front of the school earlier today. (Note: this story has been updated…
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The Oregon Senate is scheduled to vote Wednesday on a bill that would allow motorcyclists to ride between lanes of vehicles under certain conditions. The…