Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
City of Springfield is replacing all of its street lights

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published September 1, 2022 at 11:11 AM PDT
Springfield streetlight
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
Springfield has more than 4,500 streetlights, including this light on Gateway Street.

Springfield is ramping up a citywide streetlight replacement project. The city had been planning to gradually replace its 4,557 streetlights with energy-efficient LED lights.

It was about one-third of the way through the project when it received enough federal funding to complete it sooner than expected, courtesy of the American Recovery Plan Act.

Project manager Scott Miller said crews will swap in new lights, even where the current lights are still working.

“It’s cost effective to replace all of them, even if they haven’t failed yet, because of the amount of energy that they save,” he said.

Miller said the new lights will also provide more visibility for drivers and pedestrians. Installation is expected to be complete by the middle of next year.

Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
