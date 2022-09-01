City of Springfield is replacing all of its street lights

Springfield is ramping up a citywide streetlight replacement project. The city had been planning to gradually replace its 4,557 streetlights with energy-efficient LED lights.

It was about one-third of the way through the project when it received enough federal funding to complete it sooner than expected, courtesy of the American Recovery Plan Act.

Project manager Scott Miller said crews will swap in new lights, even where the current lights are still working.

“It’s cost effective to replace all of them, even if they haven’t failed yet, because of the amount of energy that they save,” he said.

Miller said the new lights will also provide more visibility for drivers and pedestrians. Installation is expected to be complete by the middle of next year.