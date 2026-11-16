City Club of Eugene: Status of Eugene’s Vision Zero

Program date: Nov. 13, 2026

Air date: Nov. 16, 2026

From the City Club of Eugene:

This program addresses the progress of the City of Eugene’s Vision Zero, the goal of which is to reduce fatal crashes on our streets to zero. It focuses on traffic safety in our community and ongoing efforts across the public and non-profit sector to reduce fatal and serious injury traffic crashes. It emphasizes the importance of ongoing regional partnerships between transportation organizations and the City of Eugene’s continued commitment to pursuing the Vision Zero goal of eliminating traffic fatalities and serious injuries on our roadway network.

Logan Telles, transportation planner with the City of Eugene, discusses the increase in traffic deaths that occurred following the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and the City’s ongoing efforts to reverse that trend. This includes an overview of the City’s multifold approach to improving traffic safety through a combination of transportation safety infrastructure, strategic signal improvements, speed limit reductions, high visibility traffic enforcement, community education, and more. Rob Zako, executive director with Better Eugene-Springfield Transportation, discusses how protecting lives can’t simply be a government program but rather takes collective efforts across the public, nonprofit, academic, and private sectors.

Speakers:

Logan Telles is a transportation planner with the City of Eugene focused on traffic safety efforts that aim to reduce fatal and serious injury crashes and bring our community closer to achieving Vision Zero. He has been with the City of Eugene for over six years and had worked previously on transportation projects across public and private sector roles in Portland and in Colorado. Logan received his M.A. in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Colorado, Denver, and his B.A. in Political Science from the University Colorado, Boulder.

Since its founding in 2012, Rob Zako has been the executive director of Better Eugene-Springfield Transportation (BEST). BEST’s mission is to build a successful community by bringing people together to promote transportation options, safe streets, and walkable neighborhoods. With 28 years of experience in transportation, land use, and climate policy, Rob previously worked with the Sustainable Cities Institute at the University of Oregon, the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development, and 1000 Friends of Oregon. As a private consultant, Rob led the effort to form the Lane Area Commission on Transportation.

Rob holds a Ph.D. in theoretical physics from the University of California, Berkeley, and a B.A. in mathematics from Harvard University.

Biographies are provided by the speaker and edited for length/proofreading by City Club of Eugene.

About the City Club of Eugene:

The mission of the City Club of Eugene is to build community vision through open inquiry. The Club explores a wide range of significant local, state, and national issues and helps to formulate new approaches and solutions to problems. Membership is open to all, and Club members have a direct influence on public policy by discussing issues of concern with elected officials and other policy makers. The City Club’s mailing address is PO Box 12084, Eugene, OR 97440, and its website is cityclubofeugene.org.

Video and Broadcast

This program will be live streamed, and the videotape will be made available on the City Club of Eugene’s Facebook page and You Tube Channel, in addition to our website. It will be broadcast on Monday, Nov. 16 at 7:00 p.m., on KLCC 89.7 FM.

Contact: For more information, visit CityClubOfEugene.org.