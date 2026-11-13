Shorter days, wetter roads: ODOT has tips to keep pedestrians safe

Western Oregon is experiencing rainy weather this week. Combined with earlier sunsets, that makes for limited visibility on streets and roadways.

According to federal data , over the last 10 years, a majority of fatal crashes involving pedestrians occurred between September and February.

Matt Noble, spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation told KLCC there are things everyone can do to prevent serious injury or fatal crashes. That includes slowing down if you’re driving.

“If a pedestrian is hit by a vehicle that's traveling 20 miles an hour, that pedestrian has an 18% chance of either serious injury or death from that crash,” he said. “Now, if that vehicle is going just 15 miles an hour more, at 35 MPH, that pedestrian's chance jumps to 67% of a serious injury or death.”

Noble said if you’re walking, use sidewalks and crosswalks, since that’s where drivers are looking for pedestrians.

“Crosswalks are really great because oftentimes they are the most illuminated part of a road, so drivers can see you better there,” he said.

Especially at night, it’s a good idea to wear bright or reflective clothing. Cyclists should have front and rear lights on their bikes.

Noble also advises checking weather and road conditions when heading out on the roads.

“Prep before you leave,” he said, “Conditions can change very quickly, especially if you’re traveling in different elevations.”