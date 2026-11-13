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Shorter days, wetter roads: ODOT has tips to keep pedestrians safe

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published November 13, 2026 at 3:30 PM PST
ODOT is offering safety tips for drivers, walkers, bikers and all who use the roads during the winter.
ODOT
ODOT is offering safety tips for drivers, walkers, bikers and all who use the roads during the winter.

Western Oregon is experiencing rainy weather this week. Combined with earlier sunsets, that makes for limited visibility on streets and roadways.

According to federal data, over the last 10 years, a majority of fatal crashes involving pedestrians occurred between September and February.

Matt Noble, spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation told KLCC there are things everyone can do to prevent serious injury or fatal crashes. That includes slowing down if you’re driving.

“If a pedestrian is hit by a vehicle that's traveling 20 miles an hour, that pedestrian has an 18% chance of either serious injury or death from that crash,” he said. “Now, if that vehicle is going just 15 miles an hour more, at 35 MPH, that pedestrian's chance jumps to 67% of a serious injury or death.”

Noble said if you’re walking, use sidewalks and crosswalks, since that’s where drivers are looking for pedestrians.

“Crosswalks are really great because oftentimes they are the most illuminated part of a road, so drivers can see you better there,” he said.

Especially at night, it’s a good idea to wear bright or reflective clothing. Cyclists should have front and rear lights on their bikes.

Noble also advises checking weather and road conditions when heading out on the roads.

“Prep before you leave,” he said, “Conditions can change very quickly, especially if you’re traveling in different elevations.”

He said to consult tripcheck.com for current road conditions.
Tags
Transportation Oregon Department of Transportationtraffic safety
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald