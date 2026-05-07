Results in from traffic safety operation near UO campus in Eugene

Local law enforcement conducted a traffic safety operation at East 17th and Patterson Street near the University of Oregon campus this week.

Eugene Police Sergeant Nate Peiske said it was well publicized, with signs to let road users know the operation was underway. He said the main goal was to educate both drivers and pedestrians.

“Everyone is responsible for their own safety," he said in an EPD press release. "So, we don't want to see anyone just haphazardly stepping out into traffic when it's clearly unsafe to do so. That's very unwise on so many levels. But look both ways, quite frankly, even if you're on a one-way street.”

EPD said they made 36 stops between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6. They gave out 27 citations and 22 warnings. Police say 12 of those citations were for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

There were two citations and one warning for passing a stopped vehicle at a crosswalk.

The operation was conducted with a decoy "pedestrian" walking back and forth at the intersection within the marked crosswalk.