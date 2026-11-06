City of Eugene to explore red light cameras in hopes of reducing traffic fatalities

The city of Eugene is researching whether to install red light cameras at high crash intersections.

City officials say there were 81 fatal or serious injury crashes in Eugene between 2020 and 2024 where running a red light was a contributing factor.

Cameras are one of several suggestions in Eugene's Vision Zero Action Plan to eliminate traffic deaths and reduce serious crashes.

In an announcement this week, the city’s public works staff said they were exploring the use of red light cameras at three to five of Eugene’s highest crash intersections.

The cameras use radar to detect if someone’s driving 11 mph or more over the speed limit, or runs a red light.

If a likely violation is detected, the cameras then capture an image. That differs from automatic license plate cameras, which photograph every vehicle that passes.

Eugene, Springfield and Lane County all ended their contracts with automatic license plate reader company Flock last year. The decision came in the wake of widespread outcry from the public about warrantless searches, privacy, and fears the data could be abused by the federal government, or others.

The cities of Bend and Portland already have the devices.

In their announcement, Eugene officials said they don’t yet have a timeline or funding for startup costs. They have also not chosen specific intersections yet.

In a video posted alongside the announcement, Associate Transportation Planner Logan Telles said its possible future citations could help cover the cost of the cameras and enforcement.