Man indicted in traffic death of Eugene bicyclist

A Lane County jury indicted Angel Gabriel Martinez for the death of University of Oregon Ph.D. student Erick Njue on Wednesday.

The Register-Guard reported Thursday that he was charged with second-degree manslaughter for hitting Njue, who was on a bicycle, with his car.

He is also charged with second-degree criminal mischief and reckless endangerment after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The crash occurred on Patterson Street on Jan. 25, where Martinez remained on scene during the initial investigations.

Njue’s death has sparked community efforts to make Eugene’s streets safer for bikers and pedestrians.