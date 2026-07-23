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Man indicted in traffic death of Eugene bicyclist

KLCC | By Julia Boboc
Published July 23, 2026 at 4:26 PM PDT
Erick Njue died Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026 on Patterson Street and E. 22nd. On Feb. 5, 2026 signs are posted along the street to remind passersby.
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
Erick Njue died Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026 on Patterson Street and E. 22nd. On Feb. 5, 2026 signs are posted along the street to remind passersby.

A Lane County jury indicted Angel Gabriel Martinez for the death of University of Oregon Ph.D. student Erick Njue on Wednesday.

The Register-Guard reported Thursday that he was charged with second-degree manslaughter for hitting Njue, who was on a bicycle, with his car.

He is also charged with second-degree criminal mischief and reckless endangerment after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The crash occurred on Patterson Street on Jan. 25, where Martinez remained on scene during the initial investigations.

Njue’s death has sparked community efforts to make Eugene’s streets safer for bikers and pedestrians.

Last month, the City of Eugene announced plans to reduce the number of lanes on Patterson Street to force slower traffic and create a designated bike and bus lane.
Tags
News Briefs Lane County Circuit CourtTraffic DeathsCity of Eugenetraffic safety
Julia Boboc
Julia Boboc is a reporting fellow for KLCC. She joined the station in the summer of 2025 as an intern through the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism. She is a journalism and linguistics student at the University of Oregon, originally from Texas. She hopes to use her experience in audio to bring stories about humanity and empathy to the airwaves.
See stories by Julia Boboc
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