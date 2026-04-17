Oregonians asked to turn off outdoor lights Saturday for migrating birds

The Bird Alliance of Oregon estimates that 4.4 million birds will be migrating across the state Saturday night.

They’re now asking the public to turn off their outdoor lights and close their blinds to help the birds pass. They say light pollution can confuse the animals and cause them to collide with buildings.

The alliance says the public should also stay mindful about their lighting as peak spring migration season continues into mid-May.

Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson has declared that April is Dark Sky Month.

