Late rains help fire crews dampen old mill fire outside Lebanon

Nature helped Lebanon Fire District crews put out a manmade fire on the eastern outskirts of town Monday night.

The fire was reported before 9:00 p.m. Flames 15 to 20 feet high were seen shooting out from an old railroad spur trestle on the 800 block of East Milton. A pumper tender with 2,500 gallons of water was called out due to the lack of hydrants and the size of the fire.

Mark Fitzwater, division chief of operations for the Lebanon Fire District, told KLCC the fire was quickly brought under control with a little help from above.

“Well, it actually started to pour rain while we were out there, just finishing up," chuckled Fitzwater. "So, right now there should be no concern of fire spread throughout the night. It's raining pretty good here.”

Fitzwater said the fire appeared to be used for warming or cooking, before it got out of control and set the trestle ablaze.

No one was hurt, and crews stayed on for an hour to ensure the fire was completely out.

Copyright 2026, KLCC.

