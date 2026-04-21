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Late rains help fire crews dampen old mill fire outside Lebanon

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published April 21, 2026 at 6:22 AM PDT
Firefighters in rural area.
Lebanon Fire District
A crew with the Lebanon Fire District finish extinguishing a large fire that erupted the night of Monday, April 20, 2026. There were no reported injuries in the incident.

Nature helped Lebanon Fire District crews put out a manmade fire on the eastern outskirts of town Monday night.

The fire was reported before 9:00 p.m. Flames 15 to 20 feet high were seen shooting out from an old railroad spur trestle on the 800 block of East Milton. A pumper tender with 2,500 gallons of water was called out due to the lack of hydrants and the size of the fire.

Mark Fitzwater, division chief of operations for the Lebanon Fire District, told KLCC the fire was quickly brought under control with a little help from above.

“Well, it actually started to pour rain while we were out there, just finishing up," chuckled Fitzwater. "So, right now there should be no concern of fire spread throughout the night. It's raining pretty good here.”

Fitzwater said the fire appeared to be used for warming or cooking, before it got out of control and set the trestle ablaze.

No one was hurt, and crews stayed on for an hour to ensure the fire was completely out.

Copyright 2026, KLCC.

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News Briefs Lebanon
Brian Bull
Brian Bull is a contributing freelance reporter with the KLCC News department, who first began working with the station in 2016. He's a senior reporter with the Native American media organization Buffalo's Fire, and was recently a journalism professor at the University of Oregon.

In his nearly 30 years working as a public media journalist, Bull has worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional),  the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from  the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull