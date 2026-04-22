Missing Eugene man’s body found in Gate Creek area near Vida

Authorities have located the body of a 42-year-old Eugene man who’s been missing since Feb. 19, 2026.

The Lane County Sheriff’s office says they’ve been searching for Michael Trevor Owen Naughton with help from partner agencies since his disappearance. His vehicle was found in the Gate Creek area near Vida soon after he was reported missing.

A private investigator hired by the family found Naughton’s body Tuesday on an abandoned spur road more than a mile east of his vehicle. Search and rescue volunteers had to clear a trail through downed trees and debris to retrieve the body.

There is currently no indication of a crime.