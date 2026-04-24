Plan ahead: Eugene is on track for a crowded sports weekend

A busy sports weekend is on tap for Eugene. Both Saturday’s Duck Football Spring Game and Sunday’s Eugene Marathon will bring traffic and crowds to parts of town.

The Spring Game begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, and usually attracts 35,000 - 40,000 fans to Autzen Stadium. UO’s softball and baseball teams have home games that day as well. Both start at 4 p.m.

The Eugene Marathon expects larger-than-ever crowds of runners and spectators, and that means locals should be prepared for traffic and parking impacts on and near the racecourse. Officials urge participants to use the free shuttles to the start, and say fans should use public transportation or bicycles, or expect to park far away from the start / finish at Hayward Field.

A few main roads will be closed Sunday morning, including Franklin Boulevard near Agate Street in Eugene, and Main Street and A Street in Springfield. Full details and timing are listed on the Eugene Marathon website.

