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Night lane closures planned on OR-126 in Springfield starting Sunday

KLCC
Published April 25, 2026 at 9:52 AM PDT

The Oregon Department of Transportation is notifying drivers to expect intermittent lane closures on OR126 between mileposts 10 and 15 in Springfield starting Sunday night.

Work hours are Sunday (April 26) through Wednesday, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Expect delays and intermittent lane closures in both directions, and watch for flaggers and pilot cars.

Crews are sealing cracks in the pavement as preventive maintenance to keep good conditions for the road.

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News Briefs Oregon Department of Transportation