Springfield Creamery butter wins gold at foodie competition in France

An Oregon company known for its probiotic yogurts and connection to the Merry Pranksters has received international recognition.

Springfield Creamery, also known as Nancy’s, was awarded a gold medal in March for its European Style Organic Unsalted Butter at the 2026 Concours International de Lyon, in France.

Sue and Chuck Kesey founded Springfield Creamery 65 years ago. Famously, the Grateful Dead held a fundraiser for the company at the Oregon Country Fair property in 1972.