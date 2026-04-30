© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Springfield Creamery butter wins gold at foodie competition in France

KLCC
Published April 30, 2026 at 3:01 PM PDT
Springfield Creamery Facebook page

An Oregon company known for its probiotic yogurts and connection to the Merry Pranksters has received international recognition.

Springfield Creamery, also known as Nancy’s, was awarded a gold medal in March for its European Style Organic Unsalted Butter at the 2026 Concours International de Lyon, in France.

Sue and Chuck Kesey founded Springfield Creamery 65 years ago. Famously, the Grateful Dead held a fundraiser for the company at the Oregon Country Fair property in 1972.
Tags
News Briefs Springfield CreameryFood