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Report finds fewer Oregon stores selling tobacco to minors

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published May 3, 2026 at 4:52 PM PDT

A recent report by the Oregon Health Authority found a decline in tobacco sales to minors statewide. That’s good news for public health, as tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable disease and death in Oregon.

OHA conducted inspections of stores across the state last year. The agency found an 11% violation rate. That’s less than half of the 26% rate when they started the program in 2022.

Sarah Wiley, manager for the Tobacco Retail License Program at OHA, attributes the improvement to education, outreach, and increased accountability.

She said research shows if people don’t start using nicotine or smoking before they turn 19, they’re far less likely to start.

“While cigarette use among youth continues to decline, we still see use of e-cigarettes and vaping products, and then other nicotine products, like synthetic pouches, as a very significant concern,” she said.

Wylie said newly passed legislation allows the OHA to regulate synthetic nicotine pouches, starting June 5.

Wylie said in their recent inspection, Lane County saw a big reduction in tobacco sales to minors. From 33% in 2022 to 4% last year.

“So, that is a huge improvement for Lane County's retailers,” Wylie said. “One of the things we've also done is to partner with local public health authorities that can do those inspections themselves. So, Curry County, for example, has done a fantastic job educating retailers, and I think the shared ownership and buy-in to protect youth in their communities.”
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News Briefs Oregon Health AuthorityTobacco
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald