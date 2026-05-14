80-year-old hiker found alive after search of wilderness area east of Idanha

A missing Lebanon hiker has been found alive.

Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said in a news release that Jerry Highsmith was found at 11:30 Thursday morning near a trail system around Duffy Lake.

Highsmith was experiencing symptoms of exposure and was unable to walk.

A helicopter from the Oregon Army National Guard took the 80-year old to an area hospital.

Highsmith was reported to have not returned from a backpacking trip when scheduled on Tuesday and the search was underway since then by various Search & Rescue teams and others.

