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Blue whale skeleton now on display in Newport

KLCC
Published May 21, 2026 at 2:05 PM PDT
Completed blue whale. The skeleton is now on display at Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport, Oregon.
Michelle Klampe
Completed blue whale. The skeleton is now on display at Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport, Oregon.

A 70-foot blue whale skeleton is now on display at Oregon State University’s Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport.

People on the coast over the holiday weekend can be among the first to look at it.

The blue whale had washed up dead on a southern Oregon beach more than ten years ago. Over that time, the bones were cleaned and the Marine Mammal Institute worked with a Canadian company to put together the exhibit.

Crews assembled the 5,500 pound skeleton on a steel support frame over the last several days in Newport.

The process was captured on live web cameras and in a series of time-lapse videos.
Tags
News Briefs Hatfield Marine Science CenterOregon State Universityblue whalesMarine Mammal Institute
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