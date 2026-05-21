Blue whale skeleton now on display in Newport

A 70-foot blue whale skeleton is now on display at Oregon State University’s Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport.

People on the coast over the holiday weekend can be among the first to look at it.

The blue whale had washed up dead on a southern Oregon beach more than ten years ago. Over that time, the bones were cleaned and the Marine Mammal Institute worked with a Canadian company to put together the exhibit.

Crews assembled the 5,500 pound skeleton on a steel support frame over the last several days in Newport.

The process was captured on live web cameras and in a series of time-lapse videos.

