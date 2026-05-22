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Body found in Willamette River IDed as missing Junction City man

KLCC
Published May 22, 2026 at 11:36 AM PDT

A body found earlier this week in the Willamette River near Harrisburg has been identified as Wade Felton Lloyd of Junction City. The 62-year-old had been reported missing last November.

Benton County Sheriff’s deputies responded after a kayaker discovered the body Tuesday afternoon.

Lloyd was identified through tattoos. The cause of death has not been determined.

Anyone with information related to Lloyd’s death is asked to contact Detective Ware with the Junction City Police Department at 541-998-1245 and reference case number 202506989.
Tags
News Briefs Benton County Sheriff's OfficeWillamette RiverJunction CityHarrisburg
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