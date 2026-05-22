Body found in Willamette River IDed as missing Junction City man

A body found earlier this week in the Willamette River near Harrisburg has been identified as Wade Felton Lloyd of Junction City. The 62-year-old had been reported missing last November.

Benton County Sheriff’s deputies responded after a kayaker discovered the body Tuesday afternoon.

Lloyd was identified through tattoos. The cause of death has not been determined.

Anyone with information related to Lloyd’s death is asked to contact Detective Ware with the Junction City Police Department at 541-998-1245 and reference case number 202506989.