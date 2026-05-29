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Oregon governor appeals partial FEMA denial for December flood damage

KLCC | By Rebecca Hansen-White
Published May 29, 2026 at 11:39 AM PDT
A drone photo of a landslide
ODOT
A massive landslide north of Siletz occurred during significant storms in December 2025. The landslide has led to the long-term closure of a state highway through the area.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has appealed FEMA’s partial denial of her request for disaster assistance for damage caused by widespread flooding in December.

Kotek previously declared an emergency for Lane, Lincoln, Linn and eight other counties that were hit with landslides, power outages and other storm damage.

FEMA approved the state’s request for public assistance, which reimburses costs to repair damaged infrastructure.

It denied hazard mitigation funding. That’s a grant to proactively build systems that make communities more resilient against future disasters.

State officials say without that preparedness money, many communities won’t be ready for the next disaster and could be trapped in a cycle of damage and recovery.

Kotek’s office said it's appealing because FEMA provided no analysis, or explanation for its denial. It's also appealing because local governments and the state are overwhelmed with the cost and work of recovering from previous wildfire disasters across the state and the December floods.
Tags
News Briefs Natural DisastersTina KotekFEMA
Rebecca Hansen-White
Rebecca Hansen-White joined the KLCC News Department in November, 2023. Her journalism career has included stops at Spokane Public Radio, The Spokesman-Review, and The Columbia Basin Herald.
See stories by Rebecca Hansen-White