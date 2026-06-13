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Aaliyah McCormick takes third straight national hurdles title to lead the women of Oregon to fourth place at NCAA meet

KLCC
Published June 13, 2026 at 10:11 PM PDT
A track stadium with "Meet Record" displayed on a video screen
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
Three meet records were set on the final day of women's competition at Hayward Field on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

The final day of the NCAA Outdoor Championships wrapped up Saturday at Hayward Field in Eugene. The women of Oregon took home fourth place, enough to land them a spot on the podium. The Georgia women won the competition for the third straight year.

Senior Aaliyah McCormick won the 100 meter hurdles, repeating her first-place finish from last year’s outdoor meet, and following her title in the 60-meter hurdles indoors this year. Two Ducks scored points in the 1500 meter race, and other top finishes came in the triple jump and discus.

Three collegiate records fell on Saturday. Adaejah Hodge broke the 200-meter record, and her Georgia teammate Dejanea Oakley set a new 400-meter record. Sanu Jallow of Arkansas ran a record time in the 800-meter race.

Hayward Field will be quiet for a few days, but on Thursday, younger athletes will begin competing in the Nike Outdoor National Meet and the USATF Under 20 Outdoor National meet. Those events run through Monday, June 22.
Tags
News Briefs NCAA Track and FieldHayward FieldOregon DucksUniversity of OregonEugene