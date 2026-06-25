Oregon Zoo doubles its population of red pandas to two

The Oregon Zoo welcomed a second red panda last week. Liu is a 6-year-old male who came from the Toledo Zoo.

The Oregon Zoo says Liu has been exploring his outdoor area and will soon be introduced to the zoo’s female red panda Enoki. The hope is the two will like each other and possibly add to the population.

Red pandas are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Kelly Gomez, who oversees the zoo’s red panda area, says once the two are out together, zoogoers should be able to tell them apart. Enoki is smaller with a dark coat and Liu has a blond tail.