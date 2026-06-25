© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oregon Zoo doubles its population of red pandas to two

KLCC
Published June 25, 2026 at 2:33 PM PDT
Red panda Liu explores his new home at the Oregon Zoo.
Michael Durham, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo.
Red panda Liu explores his new home at the Oregon Zoo.

The Oregon Zoo welcomed a second red panda last week. Liu is a 6-year-old male who came from the Toledo Zoo.

The Oregon Zoo says Liu has been exploring his outdoor area and will soon be introduced to the zoo’s female red panda Enoki. The hope is the two will like each other and possibly add to the population.

Red pandas are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Kelly Gomez, who oversees the zoo’s red panda area, says once the two are out together, zoogoers should be able to tell them apart. Enoki is smaller with a dark coat and Liu has a blond tail.

Liu, a new red panda at the Oregon Zoo, is easily recognized by his blond tail.
Michael Durham, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo.
Liu, a new red panda at the Oregon Zoo, is easily recognized by his blond tail.

Tags
News Briefs Oregon ZooPortland
Related Content