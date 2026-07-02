Prefontaine Classic returns to Hayward Field with stacked competitions and guest list

The Prefontaine Classic will return to Hayward Field for the 51st time on July 3 and 4.

Named after Oregon runner Steve Prefontaine, the competition boasts a renowned lineup of track stars and honored guests.

Olympic gold medalist and Oregon Duck Cole Hocker will return for the Men’s Bowerman Mile after winning gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

And more Olympic gold medalists, including sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson and long-jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall, will compete.

The meet will also honor two legendary guests: women's basketball player and coach Dawn Staley and Jamaican Olympic sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.