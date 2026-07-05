Two wildfires break out near Redmond; Coyner Fire triggers evacuations

Two wildfires broke out near Redmond last night.

According to Watch Duty, the Coyner Fire started as a vegetation fire around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation orders were issued around 9 p.m. for Zone 131-B.

A Level 2 "Be Set" evacuation order was issued for Zone 131-A about 40 minutes later.

By 1 a.m., officials had downgraded Zone 131-B to Level 2, while Zone 131-A returned to normal status. Fire officials said significant progress had been made, and forward progress on the fire had stopped. The Coyner Fire has burned a total of 11 acres.

Meanwhile, the Fairgrounds Fire, which started southwest of Redmond, grew to about five acres by 11 p.m. Officials say nearby structures are threatened, but no evacuation orders have been issued.

For more information, go to watchduty.org or the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office website.

