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Missing woman from care facility in South Eugene found dead

KLCC
Published July 8, 2026 at 2:42 PM PDT

A 67-year-old woman who was missing from her care facility in South Eugene has been found dead.

Eugene Police say Carol Clove Pettiti, who used a wheelchair, had been missing from South Hills Rehabilitation since Sunday afternoon (July 5).

An EPD detective found her body near East 29th Place and Onyx in dense brush off a paved path.

Her family has been notified.

Volare Health, which owns South Hills Rehab, didn’t respond to a request from KLCC for more information about how Pettiti left the facility.

EPD says their staff had spent several days searching with assistance from Oregon State Police K9 units and Lane County Search and Rescue.
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News Briefs Eugene Police Department
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