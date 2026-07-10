Missing hiker found alive Thursday in Mount Jefferson Wilderness

A hiker who’d been missing around Russell Lake in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness since Monday was found alive Thursday night by members of the Benton County Search and Rescue team.

68-year-old John Nelson was found in a deep drainage near the South Breitenbush Trail, which has been closed since the 2020 wildfires.

In a news release, the Marion County Sheriff’s office, which led the search, said the area has a lot of downed trees and burned timber. US Forest Service crews had cleared much of the trail earlier Thursday making it easier for searchers to access the difficult terrain.

Because of the rugged conditions and Nelson’s condition, he was unable to hike out. Search teams stayed with him overnight and he was safely evacuated Friday by an Oregon National Guard helicopter.

He’s been reunited with family.

In a news release, the Marion County Sheriff's Office thanked everyone involved in the rescue.

"This incident is a reminder of how quickly conditions can change in remote wilderness areas," said Sgt. Garrett Olson of the Marion County Sheriff's Office. "Whenever you're hiking or camping, stay with your hiking partner, let someone know your plans, and carry a GPS communication device or emergency beacon capable of sending an emergency notification. Those simple steps can make a significant difference during a rescue."