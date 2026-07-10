Oregon Supreme Court declines review of CleanLane denial by LUBA

The Oregon Supreme Court has effectively ruled against Lane County’s use of a site in Goshen for its CleanLane project. The court declined to review a ruling by the state Land Use Board of Appeals that denied a zoning change that would allow the waste management facility in Lane County.

The project is an estimated $150 million partnership between Lane County and the company Bulk Handling Systems, that would turn food waste into natural gas. It would also sort recycling with the goal of keeping more waste out of the landfill and reducing methane emissions.

Garbage haulers and some residents near the proposed site outside Goshen oppose the facility. They declared this denial by the state Supreme Court a victory.

In its denial, the court wrote that the petition raised an important legal issue that it could consider in, quote “an appropriate case”.